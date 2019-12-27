As they have for nearly 20 years, employees of Two Rivers Bank helped spread holiday cheer this December by donating money to more than 15 Arlington, Blair, Fort Calhoun and other area groups and organizations.
"I think giving to the communities we serve is a responsibility of a community bank, it's our responsibility to give back," marketing officerJen Barrow said.
Employees with Two Rivers Bank, which has branches in Blair and Arlington, have been donating $5 each Friday they choose to wear jeans to work since 2003. The fundraising effort has come to be known as "Casual for a Cause."
"We have a special account we put this money in, collect it throughout the year and then at the end of the year the bank will match the money in that account and we give it all away," Barrow said.
Barrow said employees get to choose which charities, causes and organizations the money goes to each year.
Donations this year included the Arlington, Blair and Fort Calhoun libraries and Teammates programs as well as Roots to Wings, Christmas in Calhoun and Hearts for Herman.
"I took a check to the nursing home in Fort Calhoun the other day, and the administrator, she just kept hugging me," Barrow said. "She was in tears because it would brighten somebody's Christmas who didn't have anyone."
Sharon Voss, who helps run the Fort Calhoun Library, said the library had never received a donation like that from Two Rivers Bank before.
"This coming summer reading program will be a bigger and better summer reading program than ever," she said. "People might buy a 75 cent book, give us a dollar, and tell us to keep the change. But that's not $200, so we're pretty excited."
Barrow said the bank raised a total of $6,500 this year with the bank match, and has given away more than $100,000 since the fundraiser started.
"Which is pretty amazing considering we've always had between 15 and 30 employees," she said.
The $6,500 raised this year doesn't include money the fundraiser has given away before the Christmas season, however, Barrow said. The bank gave some money to people affected by March flooding.
"The Washington County Food Pantry helped us with that," she said.
The bank also has a "pink day" one Friday every October, with "Casual for the Cause" money going toward breast cancer research. This year, Barrow said "pink day" was three Fridays because the bank has an employee fighting breast cancer.
"All of the proceeds from that day the bank matches and we send to METAvivor, which 100 percent of that money goes toward breast cancer research," Barrow said.
The bank also donates canned food each Christmas to the food pantry after building Christmas trees out of them.
"You may not think $5 a week adds up, but it does, and with the bank matching … We're a very small community bank, yet we give so much. Not just through Casual for a Cause, but throughout the year," Barrow said. "It benefits all of us."
2019 Causal for a Cause donations
Blair Library and Technology Center
Arlington Public Library (summer reading, circulation desk upgrade)
Fort Calhoun Library
Arlington Multipurpose Senior Center (new chairs, Adopt-a-Senior)
The Bridge in Fremont
Random Acts of Coffee-Blair
Blair Adopt-a-Senior
Camp Fontanelle Christmas Camp
Roots to Wings
Blair Teammates
Arlington Teammates
Fort Calhoun Teammates
North Pole, Nebraska
Christmas in Calhoun
Hearts for Herman
