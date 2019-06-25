Deb McKain has always considered herself a strong person.
“I raised my kids pretty much by myself,” the Blair resident said.
But, when faced with cancer a second time, McKain wondered if the strength she knew she had in her — and a trait of many of the women in her family — would remain.
All she had to do, however, was take a look around. That's when realized she had many reasons to fight.
“I thought, what else am I going to do?” she said. “I'm not going to give up, I have grandkids, I have kids and I have great-grandkids. I'm not ready to throw in the towel.”
Support from her family has been key in McKain's cancer battles, which began in 2010 when she learned she had breast cancer and opted for a bilateral mastectomy, followed by chemotherapy treatments. A reoccurrence of cancer that started in her tonsils two years ago, led to blood clots in her lungs and required additional preventive surgery and radiation treatments. McKain, 68, said during her first cancer battle, she didn't get that sick, although the chemotherapy treatments did lead to the loss of her hair, which was a little hard for her.
“My hair was my crowning glory,” she said. “I was always proud of my hair. It's not anywhere near what it was, but at least I've got it, I guess.”
The second time around was a lot harder, she said. But again, the support of family and friends is what got her through the tough times.
On Friday, McKain gathered with other cancer survivors for dinner at the Depot at Lions Park in Blair. Together, the cancer survivors shared stories over dinner and then joined their caregivers, family, friends and other supporters to “Give Cancer the Boot” as part of the 19th annual Washington County Relay for Life.
While participation had dropped since she started attending in 2010, McKain said the event is still an important part of the effort to raise money for the American Cancer Society, as well as bring awareness to the number of people cancer affects.
“It is definitely needed,” she said. “Cancer is on the rise. Who don't you know that has not been affected? In my own family this past year, we've had two – my sister and her daughter.”
Liz Worsfold also attended Friday's Relay for Life. It's the second year she's participated. She said she likes being able to talk with other cancer survivors and share stories.
Now 60, she was first diagnosed with a childhood cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma at age 15. It was found in the soft palate of her mouth.
“I had been to the dentist and, when I came home, my mom asked me what they had done and that's when she noticed the tumor in the soft palate,” Worsfold said. “She called the dentist, but he said he didn't even see it.”
Worsfold's mother then took her to their family doctor.
“He said it was probably nothing, but thank goodness my mom persisted and we went to Iowa City and I had surgery and they diagnosed me with cancer.”
At that time, they didn't do chemotherapy or radiation, Worsfold said. Instead, she would have five surgeries in sixth months to remove tissue until tests came back clean, which they did.
At 22, she had a reoccurence and would go through chemotherapy and radiation, which proved successful. She's has been cancer free for 38 years.
Worsfold said her co-workers at Washington County Bank encouraged her to attend Relay for Life last year and the support she received is the reason she returned this year.
“When you are going through it you feel like you are all by yourself,” she said. “It's nice to share your story. Having the togetherness and the faith is what gets your through.”
She said her husband, Curt, has also provided tremendous support.
Having a positive attitude and living for the moment are key.
“Take each day as it comes,” she said.
Following the survivor's dinner, Cindy Breitkreutz, chairperson of Washington County Relay for Life, kicked off the evening's events by remembering the men and women of the armed forces.
“As we fight the battle of cancer here at home, keep them safe in their battle for our freedom,” Breitkreutz said.
Together with other events across the state and county, Breitkreutz said supporters are raising awareness about cancer and helping the American Cancer society save lives.
“Our support helps fund groundbreaking research and supports education and prevention efforts,” she said.
Breitkreutz offered a special thank you to the caregivers in attendance.
“Caregivers are often the unsung heroes and an intimate part of the cancer journey,” she said. “They keep track of appointments, prepare meals, administer care and provide support in numerous other ways. I'm sure every survivor here can attest to immeasurable value of a caregiver and that is definitely something that is worth of a celebration.”
Breitkreutz also took time to recognize the late Verna Stork for “her outstanding leadership and time so generously given to the American Cancer Society.”
Stork's son, Roger, honored his mother's volunteerism and dedication by making a donation to help patients and their caregivers through the Hope Lodge Nebraska in Omaha.
Members of the Blair High School choir sang the National Anthem, which was followed by the survivor's call and the releasing of white dove balloons.
The night's activities also included a silent auction, decorate a boot contest, s'mores and campfire songs games and a luminaria ceremony.
