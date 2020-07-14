A new neighborhood in the Deerfield Addition could bring some more needed housing to the city if a replat application is approved by the Blair City Council during its meeting tonight at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center.
The application, submitted by Huber Builders LLC, was recommended for approval 5-1 by the Blair Planning Commission. Commission member Henry Neef voted against the recommendation.
The proposed development, called Deerfield Landing, will include 19 lots for single-family homes and two duplexes and a new street, Landing Lane. The property is located across from the Deerfield Apartments and a portion of it was previously owned by Christ Lutheran Church.
Nate Huber, who served on the Blair Housing Task Force, said the target for the neighborhood is to build workforce housing. Huber said they plan to build the houses and then sell them, rather than sell the lots and build.
“We're trying to build a neighborhood with kind of a singular look but do it in that price point that we've identified as affordable housing somewhere between $265,000 and $275,000 range,” he said.
Plans for the houses are still being developed. However, Kiley Huber said the homes will range from 1,200 to 1,700 square feet and include three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two-car garages.
“It will all be different,” she said. “You've seen what we've done around town. Nothing will look the same.”
“I appreciate what you're trying to do,” said commission member Andrew Schank, who also served on the housing task force.
Neef said he was concerned about the lot sizes, referencing other new subdivisions at Northern View and Transformation Hill in which narrow lots were approved.
“I have a little problem with a lot that narrow,” he said. “I'm sorry but those others are a disaster. I don't want that here.”
“Most of the lots in here, with the exception of maybe the front couple are the same size, they are comparable to the Deerfield lots that are there now,” Nate Huber said. “Even at the high density is rated at a 15-foot setback and the minimum square footage is 5,000, all of our lots exceed that by at least 2,000 feet.”
In some cases, Huber said, the lots are more than double the minimum requirements. The property is zoned residential high density.
“Our goal is not to make a neighborhood that we pack the density in so tight that you're running into a gingerbread house type of neighborhood,” Huber said. “We still want to create the same visual effect that's happening in the neighborhood just adjacent.”
Brad Lau, who lives at 2335 Hickory Circle, also expressed about the lot size and the property setbacks.
“I'm worried that the setback of 10 feet from the back of my property line and the back of their house,” he said. “If they build a house and a person puts a deck on the back of their house that's five feet or six feet deep, all of sudden they're right on my property line.”
Lau, however, said he was not opposed to the development.
