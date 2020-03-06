The Blair Family YMCA Board of Directors has hired a new CEO, and for the first time in its 25-year history the organization is debt free.
Brandon Palmer of Gretna will start his new role Monday.
Palmer was the director of sports and recreation at the Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center for the Salvation Army in Omaha for the last eight years. He also served as the director of youth development and sports director from April 2007 to June 2011 at the YMCA of Greater Kansas City in Kansas City, Mo.
Palmer has a bachelor's degree in sports and recreation management from Hastings College and a master's degree in leadership from Bellevue University.
“Brandon is a complete package with regards to what we were looking for at the YMCA, with regards to his level of engagement of management of staff, engagement with members, engagement with donors and overall understanding of the needs of operating a nonprofit entity,” Board President Jason Fowler said. “Just a very well-rounded individual with many years of experience and a high level of energy.”
Palmer said the supportive community and the uniqueness of the Blair facility made the CEO role attractive.
“I've been responsible for every department within a YMCA independently and this opportunity provided me the oversight of those departments collectively,” he said.
For the first time, a Blair Family YMCA CEO will start his role in a debt-free situation. The YMCA received a “generous donation that allowed us to retire all debt,” Fowler said. The donation was received from the Dillon family.
“The ability to come into a nonprofit that is debt free makes a world of difference with regards to what that new CEO is going to have to focus on,” Fowler said. “They get to focus on exciting new things rather than paying for the old things.”
While the YMCA will be debt free, Fowler said Palmer will still play a key role in fundraising.
A lack of debt, Palmer said, sets the tone.
“I think it gives you a clean slate with regards to expansion of programming, expansion of structure, expansion of membership,” he said. “It kind of gives you that forthrightness in regards to getting into the community and saying, 'Look we can do this now and we haven't been able to do this in the past. We are completely debt free.'”
It can also a bit of pressure, Palmer said.
“There is that sense of excitement, but also at the same time that sense of failure where you have to be responsible with what you're going to do to maintain that line of debt free,” he said.
In his first 90 days as CEO, Palmer wants to do an analytical review “of what the facility should look like, what it does look like and what it will look like.”
He said there are facilities issues that likely need to be addressed. He also noted the unique programs the Blair Family YMCA offers, including the bingo program and the youth leadership academy.
“I think there are some little things that can be done in regards to the sports and rec programs and some of the senior programs,” he said.
Palmer said he is most excited about leading the existing staff and making changes to the facility into a team that best benefits Blair.
“I believe my leadership characteristics are second to none to be very honest with you,” he said. “The respect level of my staff historically has been very high. I support them, I appreciate them and I think I'm looking forward to that most as working as a team and establishing this Y in the Blair community for what it can be, not necessarily what it is right now.”
A reception for Palmer will be 5 to 7 p.m. March 31 at the Heartland Tasting Room. The community is invited.
