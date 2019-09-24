The Blair Family YMCA is searching for its next CEO.
The YMCA Board of Directors announced CEO Angie Anderson will resign from her role in early 2020. Anderson has given the Y's staff and board ample notice to ensure a smooth transition and a thorough search for a new CEO, according to a press release.
“It was a difficult decision to step away at this time, but I felt it was the right thing to do for me and my family,” Anderson said. “I have immense respect for all our staff and volunteers, and have developed a strong connection to this community.”
Anderson, a Blair resident since 2010, was hired in November after 14 years at PayPal, where she served as senior director of risk operations. Anderson had served on the Blair YMCA board for three years before her hiring.
Despite her brief tenure, Anderson leaves behind a sound financial structure and a clear blueprint for future program and facility enhancements, the press release said.
Entering its 25th year, the Blair Family YMCA has developed plans to improve aquatic and fitness facilities after already resurfacing outdoor basketball courts earlier this summer. A recent $15,000 grant will also further develop the Y's before- and after-school programs.
“While we're saddened to see Angie go, the staff and board respect her decision and appreciate the great position she's put us in,” said Jason Fowler, chair of the board of directors. “Our next CEO will have a great opportunity to come in, build a team and succeed right away in serving this community.”
A nationwide search for a new CEO is already underway, led by Fowler and fellow volunteer board members. The search will take approximately four to six months, but all operations at the Y will continue uninterrupted.
