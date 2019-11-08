Chris Rhoades, Brian Brown and Nick Hall have been friends since their Blair High School sports days.
"Now, we're involved with our kids' sports, coaching," Rhoades said.
The trio recently decided to be more involved by starting a team-centered training center. Located at 1551 Front St., in the space formerly occupied by Apex Training Center and Culture Remix, the Blair Training Center aims to offer an indoor training experience to area youth sports teams.
"We saw this as an opportunity to provide something in Blair that's currently not here," Rhoades said. "A place where kids could go with their teammates and have a good time."
Rhoades said the training center has three 60-foot batting cages, turf and space to perform pitcher or catcher centered drills. He said another room with booths is a "players' lounge" for film reviews, team meetings or relaxation with air hockey, Foosball and other mini sports games.
"I just think it'd be cool if you had six kids doing drills and six kids in the players' lounge watching films, hanging out," Rhoades said. "They could even do homework in there … Something other than watching with their backs against the wall."
Besides the batting cages and players' lounge, the Blair Training Center has additional space where Rhoades said other training ideas are being explored.
Though individuals could request to use the space, Rhoades said the primary focus is to have teams come in with their coaches to train for a nominal fee.
"We see this as primarily a team training center," he said.
