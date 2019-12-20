A Blair teen who gave a Gatorade bottle filled with windshield washer fluid to a co-worker who unknowingly drank it was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Christian Lee, 18, pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Lee to 12 months probation.
“You thought it was a prank and some of your co-workers thought it was funny up until (the victim) drank it,” Samson said.
A doctor at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System told investigators that approximately one tablespoon of the chemical can cause blindness if left untreated.
“This could have been a tragedy,” Samson said.
The length of probation, Samson said, was necessary because of the severity of the crime. As part of his sentence, Lee was ordered to write two letters of apology — one to his employer and the other to the victim.
Lee was arrested June 27.
According to an arrest affidavit, the incident occurred June 26. The victim, who met with police in the emergency room at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System, told an officer that he was working in the 2100 block of South 19th Street when Lee offered him a bottle of what appeared to be Gatorade. He took a drink from the bottle. The liquid burned his throat and “he immediately knew something was wrong.”
The victim confronted Lee, who told him it was glass cleaner and then washer fluid. Lee claimed another co-worker had given him the idea.
When interviewed by police, Lee told officers another co-worker had removed the bottle from the refrigerator in the break room of the business. He said that co-worker gave him the idea of giving the bottle to the victim.
Police talked with several employees who were aware of the bottle's contents and that some had jokingly asked people to try it. Lee then took the bottle and offered it to the victim, who took it. Several of the employees said they told Lee to get the bottle back, but he would not comply.
When interviewed by police a second time, Lee admitted to giving the bottle to the victim, but denied he knew what was in the bottle.
