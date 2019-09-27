Rebecca Mathiesen has a passion for kids.
“My passion has grown ever since I was little,” the Blair Community Schools Title 1 teacher said. “I always have to find ways to do what's best for kids.”
So when the opportunity to become the new coordinator of Blair's chapter of the TeamMates mentoring program presented itself, Mathiesen jumped at it.
“If I had an opportunity to not just share what I know, but an opportunity to share what other people's gifts can give to kids, it's all the better,” she said.
The Blair Community Schools Board of Education gave approval in July to adding the coordinator position to the co-curricular salary schedule and filling the position with a district employee after longtime coordinator Ann Hackerott, who started the program in Blair as a volunteer in 2004, retired. The position and two building coordinator positions at Otte Blair Middle School and Blair High School are paid for by a grant from the TeamMates program.
Hackerott still serves as a mentor in the program and has been a source for Mathiesen as she began in her new role at the end of July. But Mathiesen also hopes to make the position her own.
“Instead of relying completely on what Ann has done, I've worked on saying, 'What could I do to continue to make this program what it is?'” she said. “In doing that, it was important for me to see what great things Ann did, what great things are the expectations of TeamMates, how is that I can take all of those things and make it the best for Blair and the Blair program.”
The TeamMates mentoring program was founded by former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy, in 1991. In that first year, 22 football players were matched with middle school students in Lincoln and the pairs would meet at school once a week for an hour.
Today, the program serves thousands of children and teens in Nebraska, Iowa and other states in the Midwest. The goal is to give youth another adult in their life to talk to or provide guidance.
While this is her first experience with TeamMates, Mathiesen does have experience through another mentoring program.
Mathiesen has taught Title 1 in Blair for 12 years. Prior to that, she was a second grade teacher for 16 years for Omaha Public Schools, where she was also the director of an education center which had a mentoring program.
“Kids that would come there would be supported by me and some of my other staff members and other people in the district,” she said.
Mathiesen had also heard a lot about the TeamMates program, including from her son, Jake, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, who joined the program as a mentor this year.
“He knows my passion and he has the same passion,” she said.
Mathiesen oversaw her first “huddle,” a quarterly meeting for mentors, last week where she focused on policies and procedures and safety aspect of the program. The next meeting, she said, will focus on engagement.
“One of the things people fear is 'OK, I'm here, but then what do I do with them?'” she said.
Mathiesen said she is also actively recruiting new mentors from within the community. The program currently has 69 mentors matched with mentees. There are about 17 students between Arbor Park Intermediate School and Otte Blair Middle School who are waiting for their match.
“It's so fun when you have kids who go up to the counselors and say,'What do I need to do, how can I get into this program?'” she said.
The program is for students who want a positive role model in their life.
“It's not economic, it's not ability,” she said. “It is a person — two people — who really just want a great friendship.”
Mathiesen encourages mentors to take the time to notice the little things with their mentee.
“In life, every single person is dealt a deck of cards. But it's not what you're dealt, it's how you play your hand,” she said. “With that, it helps you think, 'What can I do to help this child, help this person, help this young adult as they are making some pretty big life choices.'”
Mathiesen said mentors don't often know the total impact they will make on a child's life.
“Sometimes when a child has got their brain in so many different places, you're thinking 'Is it really going in?'” she said. “But then you don't realize that smile one day is like 'I made that decision because somebody inspired me. Someone believed in me.' I just think it's a great thing.”
Mathiesen said she is excited for the future of the program and hopes to watch it grow.
“I want kids to be successful, I want mentors to be successful, I want the program to be successful,” she said.
