After a more than year-long process, Blair residents Tim Welch and Katie Simpson celebrated the release of their book, “Unexpected Friends” on Sunday at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center.
More than 250 area residents gathered to hear Welch and Simpson speak about the process to write, illustrate and publish the book, which has an anti-bullying message, before the author and illustrator, respectively, signed copies.
The book was released in 20 different countries this fall. It was also submitted to the Library of Congress.
The book, which is aimed at children in kindergarten through fifth grade to help give them a better understanding the impact bullying can have on other kids, is personal for Welch and Simpson. Both were bullied as children.
As a teenager, Welch was in a train accident, which cost him his left arm and left leg. Simpson struggled with dyslexia.
“If this book can stop one kid from being bullied or one kid from bullying, then this book has served its purpose,” Welch said.
The pair hope to continue the book as a series. The next book will focus on loss, “giving kids a better understanding on how to deal with it,” Welch said.
This was the book release hosted by the library. An exhibit featuring artwork created by Welch and Simpson will be on display through Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.