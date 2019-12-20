Blair Radio, part of nonprofit religious organization Blair Healing Rooms, began broadcasting on FM 94.7 on Dec. 1, offering local news, a morning show and music spanning decades and genres.
Kelly Richards, director of Blair Healing Rooms, had operated the station in a different format since 2017. She said switching to Blair Radio increases the station's Blair area focus.
"We still are 100-percent Christian in our foundation, but Christian doesn't mean every song has to be a Christian song," she said. "They just have to respect family values … We're here for the community."
In switching format to Blair Radio, Richards is joined by Connie Green and Kelly Johnson, both of whom formerly worked for Boomer 97.3. In addition to music, Green and Johnson's voices will be heard throughout the day.
Green will give hourly news updates from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and breaking news as necessary. At noon and 5 p.m., she will hold interviews, often with people associated with local nonprofits and organizations. Johnson said a morning show focused on the Blair area will air from 6 to 9 a.m.
The station's signal reaches Blair, Fort Calhoun, Tekamah and slightly into Iowa. Richards said the signal can reach Kennard, but hills might cut signal further west. But, she said, Blair Radio is streamed online at blairradio.com.
Johnson said there are plans to expand programming, but right now, the Blair Radio crew is moving one step at a time to ensure they serve the community as best they can.
"The concept is local community," he said. "Take that in respect in how we present ourselves in everything that we do … Ultimately it's our desire and our love of Blair that has given us this chance to to expand upon what has been created up to this point."
