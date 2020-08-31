An Omaha man arrested on a warrant faces additional charges after Blair police officers found several weapons, including a knife, rifle and baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire, in his vehicle following a traffic stop Aug. 25.
Chris E. Kiser, 64, is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony; and two counts of possession of a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Court on Wednesday.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Blair officer observed a white Ford Taurus without license plates or an in-transit permit in the 600 block of South 19th Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Front Street. The driver, identified as Kiser, gave the officer his license, bill of sale and title for the vehicle.
When the officer checked Kiser for warrants, he found that Kiser had an active warrant in Washington County. The officer asked Kiser to exit the vehicle.
While speaking to the passenger to determine if he could release the vehicle to him, the officer observed a knife on the floor of the driver's side of the vehicle. The passenger did not have a valid license and was released from the scene.
Kiser was arrested and Washington County Dispatch advised he was a convicted felon. The officer removed the knife, which had a 4 1/2-inch blade, from the car.
During a search of the vehicle, officers also found a bolt action rifle and a baseball bat with barbed wire wrapped around the top on the floor in the back seat.
