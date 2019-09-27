Living Hope Assembly of God Church of Blair Pastor Charles Starks said heading into the ravine was the right thing to do.
Starks, while driving near the intersection of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue in Omaha on Saturday with is wife, Adrienne, and three children, witnessed the car in front of him start to lose control. The car hit a curb and found its way into Cole Creek running though Benson Park.
"I had to do something," Starks said. "They were helpless, and I was there."
Starks said he called to a young man he saw close by to help then headed into the ravine to find the car in the creek.
"I noticed that the car was in the water, and I thought the car was going to go under, but the creek wasn't very high," he said. "I started calling out, 'Is everyone OK?'"
Starks said he saw one young woman exiting the vehicle, and, when he peered inside the vehicle, he noticed blood. It was then he saw another young woman, who was bleeding and had visible injuries to her face. Then he noticed a carseat in the back.
"I asked them to hand me the baby," Starks said. "I handed the baby to the man I'd called to help, and he took the baby up to the road."
The baby was conscious and moving, and by this time, many vehicles had stopped and emergency crews were on their way. By the time emergency crews arrived, both young women were also out of the car, conscious and moving.
In a post on her Facebook page, Adrienne, who is also a pastor at Living Hope, said the couple's 10-year-old son saw one of the women involved in the accident walk up from the creek to the street. Her son, she said, though told to stay in the car, followed his father down to the creek to help.
"That's all due to how we raised them … try to help them find some resolve," Charles said. He said his youngest daughter was visibly shaken by witnessing the accident.
"When we were home, we sat her down to explain how when someone is in a difficult situation … what you can do to help," he said.
Adrienne said she hesitated to post about the experience, but felt it could serve as a reminder that everyone is capable of selfless deeds.
"We are human, we have opportunities everyday to be there for someone," the post said. "And on this day at this moment, I saw heroism in my husband that I had never seen before. The accident could've been — should've been — way worse, but it wasn't and we thank God for that."
Starks said he knows God wanted the family traveling near 72nd and Ames that day. He said the family was on the way to their son's football game in Council Bluffs, Iowa, but the only reason they went through Omaha was because Interstate 29 was closed.
"I just decided to go that way thinking we could find a shortcut," he said. "You never know what you'll do in that situation until it happens … I wanted to try and do my best to help them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.