A Blair man who was found in a Lakeland house after fleeing from a Washington County sheriff's deputy was found guilty of driving with a revoked license and sentenced to 6 months in jail Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Jeffrey L. Ellis Jr., 36, was found guilty of driving operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony, and driving while revoked from a DUI, a Class 4 felony. A charge of resisting arrest-1st offense, a class 1 misdemeanor, was dropped according to court records.
According to an arrest affidavit, at approximately 9:03 a.m., a deputy was stopped on County Road 34 just east of state Highway 133 when he saw a westbound red Ford Focus driven by who he believed was Ellis. The deputy reported he was aware of a recent arrest warrant for Ellis and turned around to follow the car to the stop sign at CR 34 and Highway 133.
The car made a U-turn on the highway and headed back east on CR 34 toward Lakeland. As the car entered Lakeland, the driver, later identified as Ellis, failed to use his turn signal. The deputy attempted a traffic stop. That's when Ellis fled east on a frontage road, traveling faster than the 20 mph speed limit.
The vehicle turned south on Trout Lane before stopping in the driveway of a residence at 4721 Trout Lane. Ellis fled on foot and entered the house through a sliding glass door at the rear of the residence.
Additional deputies responded and set up a perimeter around the house.
Deputies made contact with Ellis' mother, who owns the home, through a window, according to Capt. Aaron Brensel. She told deputies her son was not there, but allowed them to search the house.
After an extensive search, deputies found Ellis hiding in a false wall in a basement bedroom.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Ellis to 180 days in jail. Samson said under good time laws Ellis needed to serve at least 98 days in jail. He was given credit for 131 days.
Ellis remains in jail, however, due to pending charges in Washington County Court. He is charged with assault-3rd degree, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and theft-shoplifting between $501-1,499, a class 1 misdemeanor.
