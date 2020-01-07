A Blair man faces a felony charge after a Washington County sheriff's deputy found drugs on him following a traffic stop Jan. 1.
Michael S. Holland, 24, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy was patrolling in the area of U.S. Highway 30 and Pittack Street when he observed a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee without a front license plate.
The deputy stopped the vehicle on state Highway 133 at mile marker 19.
When the deputy made contact with the driver, later identified as Holland, he noticed the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
When the deputy asked Holland about any marijuana or contraband in the vehicle, he said there wasn't any. The deputy asked Holland to step out of the vehicle to perform a search.
The deputy conducted a pat down search and found a small, round container in Holland's pocket. Inside the container was a yellowish-gold wax substance, which the deputy believed was THC wax, which is derived from marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.