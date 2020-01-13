A Blair arrested for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop was charged for drug possession after police found methamphetamine in his pocket.
Gabriel S. Taylor, 37, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Blair officer stopped a vehicle for expired license plates at 4:30 a.m. Jan. 7 on Blaine Street near East Riverview Drive.
The driver was identified as Taylor, who admitted he didn't have a license. He was arrested, handcuffed and searched before he was transported to the Washington County Jail.
During the search, the officer found a small, blue cylindrical container in Taylor's front right vest pocket that appeared to contain marijuana.
After arriving at the jail, the officer emptied Taylor's pockets. In his sweat pants pocket, the officer found a small bag which contained marijuana. There was also a crystal rock substance, which the officer reported was crystal meth.
A glass pipe with white residue was also found in Taylor's pocket.
