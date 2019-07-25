A Blair man accused of soliciting sexually explicit videos from underage girls through social media was arrested July 18 after police executed a search warrant at his home.
Andrew M. Christensen, 21, is charged with three counts of sexual assault by means of electronic communication, a Class 1D felony; four counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, a Class 1D felony; and child abuse-intentional, no serious bodily injury, a Class 3A felony.
Christensen is currently in the Washington County Jail. His bond is set at $2 million or 10 percent.
Thurston County Judge Douglas L. Luebe, who is filling in for Judge C. Matthew Samuelson, ordered Christensen, if released, not to leave the state or have contact with girls under the age of 18.
The investigation involving Christensen began after Blair police were contacted by an officer with the North Brookfield Police Department in Massachusetts on July 13 about a solicitation of child pornography investigation.
North Brookfield, a city of 4,680 people, is located approximately 73 miles west of Boston.
According to an arrest affidavit, the officer had identified Christensen as a suspect. The officer supplied a report and approximately 75 pages of text messages between the suspect and the victim.
The report indicated Christensen used Snapchat, a multimedia messaging app, to contact the 12-year-old victim and request sexually explicit videos and photos.
The victim told officers she had initially contacted Christensen, who portrayed himself as a 16-year-old boy, on July 11 to stop him from harassing and threatening her friends.
Christensen allegedly began manipulating the girl, telling her that unless she did what he wanted, he would continue to harass and harm other girls. According to the report, Christensen demanded several photos and sexually explicit videos. He exchanged several videos with the girl.
The victim's parents discovered the message the next day. The victim's mother told the girl she had been using her phone too much. The girl told her mother she was “dealing with a crisis” and needed her phone. The girl's parents immediately contacted police upon reading the messages.
North Brookfield police were able to identify Christensen through the cooperation of Snapchat and Christensen's IP address.
On July 18, members of the Blair Police Department, III-Corps Drug Task Force and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office executed a search warrant at Christensen's home, which he shares with his parents, in the 1300 block of South Street.
During an interview with investigators, Christensen allegedly admitted to talking with several girls and receiving sexually explicit videos and photos from them. He told officers he stored the images on his phone and estimated he had approximately 60 videos.
Washington County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf said investigators are working to identify additional victims.
“That is going to be difficult. There may be local victims. We do not know yet,” he said.
Information from Christensen's phone is still being recovered, which Vander Schaaf said could lead to additional charges. The case also could be transferred to federal court due to the alleged crimes taking place across state lines.
“We believe there are other individuals under the age of 14 or 15 who would be depicted in the images on his cell phone,” Vander Schaaf said.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Blair Police Department at 402-426-4747 or their local law enforcement agency, he said.
