A Blair man stopped for driving without his headlights was arrested Dec. 11 after police found drugs in the vehicle.
John M. Riley, 37, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, at approximately 1:57 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a maroon Dodge pickup truck with its park lights and fog lights on, but no headlights.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Riley.
While speaking with Riley, he observed him manipulate the vent panel near the steering wheel. The vent was not installed and was pulled away from the dash. Inside, the officer reported seeing a pill bottle and something rectangular in shape. Riley told the officer he had a pipe behind the dash.
Riley was detained and the officer searched the vehicle. The officer reported the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vent. A soft, flexible, green and black pipe with burnt residue was located.
Inside the bottle, the officer found a pack of rolling papers and a clear plastic bag. The bag contained a white crystal substance that tested positive for meth.
