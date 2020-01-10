A Blair man was arrested Jan. 2 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, according to documents filed in Washington County Court.
Gary G. Ward, 53, is charged with driving under the influence of drugs-third offense, a Class W misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were dispatched to the area of 550 Marina Drive for a man, identified as Ward, bouncing back and forth inside a black Chevrolet Impala.
When officers arrived, they found Ward in the driver's seat of the vehicle. He was thrashing about and moving the vehicle in reverse and then driving it forward.
Ward was asked to exit the vehicle and he complied. The officers reported Ward was moving his body around in a rigid, erratic manner and had stuttering speech. The officers reported it appeared Ward was under the influence of mind-altering substances.
Ward failed a field sobriety test, but a preliminary breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.00. He was arrested and transported to the Blair Police Department for a drug influence evaluation.
The evaluation determined Ward was under the influence of central nervous system stimulants and was unable to operate a motor vehicle safely, according to the report.
Ward has two prior convictions for driving under the influence in July 2007 and March 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.