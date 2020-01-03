The Blair Public Library and Technology Center has received the highest-achievable accreditation in the state for the second time in three years — the first in its new facility.
The Nebraska Public Library Commission gave the library a gold status during its accreditation reapplication in December. Public libraries must reapply every three years.
Blair last applied and received its accreditation in 2016 while still in the former library building on South 17th Street.
Of the more than 270 accredited and non-accredited public libraries in the state, Blair is one of 40 to obtain gold status. The rest are silver, bronze or unaccredited.
“I was very excited that we maintained and we did improve on several categories because of the new building. I was even more confident that we would,” Library Director Gayle Roberts said.
To apply for accreditation, a library must submit a statistical report, have an updated strategic plan and meet 12 minimum qualifications, including having a library board, an NPLC-certified director and funding from a city, village, township or county.
Levels of accreditation are based on a system of accrued points up to a maximum of 275. To earn a gold status, a library must earn 250 points; silver, 200 points; and bronze, 175 points.
“It's a recognition of what we do. To be at that level means we have done something right,” Roberts said. “It's good for the community. It means you have a quality library and that is awesome.”
Arlington Public Library is the only other accredited library in Washington County. It was awarded bronze status in 2018.
