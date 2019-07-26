Jean (Hamre) Peterson couldn't believe the buzz.
The 1985 Blair High School graduate and her five castmates were among those inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame on June 30 in Omaha. For 25 years, Peterson has performed with “Beehive,” the local version of an off-Broadway show about the evolving music and changing times of the 1960s.
“We were all in shock, honored of course,” Peterson said. “It was quite an honor. Not many female groups get into the hall of fame. It might be like the soloists, but not usually the musical group like we are. It's kind of unusual for them to pick someone like us.”
The Omaha production of Beehive began in 1992 and became the longest-running musical in Omaha with 220 performances over 10 months at the Howard Street Tavern.
Peterson, who will start her 29th year as an elementary music teacher at Papillion-La Vista Community Schools this fall, joined the cast in 1994. Her love of performing prompted her to audition.
“I think it's just the love of being on stage with a group and being able to share music with others. That's the thing that really gives me spark and energy,” Peterson said. “I love sharing music with children, but this is really something I can do for me.”
Peterson, the daughter of Glenn and Pat Hamre of Blair, had previously performed in another show “Reunion,” which was also produced by Beehive producer Gordon Cantiello. She had also been in productions in high school and performed community theater.
“I missed that. I wanted something to be part of,” she said. “It just happened so smoothly.”
Beehive includes about 40 songs from a range of singers like Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Connie Lee Francis and Janis Joplin.
“We just have that innocence to that free spirited hippie,” Peterson said.
Peterson, a soprano, sings lead on Francis' songs.
Over the last 25 years, the group has performed for Sen. Ben Nelson, at the Jones Street Brewery in downtown Omaha and a stint at the Rockin' Cabaret in Rockbrook Village.
“We have performed all over,” Peterson said.
The group reunited for the 20th and 25th anniversaries of the show with performances at the Waiting Room in Benson and at the Performing Artists Repertory Theatre, a converted former store at the Crossroads Mall, respectively.
Peterson said she and the other five members — Sue Gillespie Booton, Ginny Hermann, Tiffany White Welechen, Kathy Tyree and Donna Ball — have remained close.
“We've seen our children grow, graduate,” said Peterson, who lives in Papillion with her husband, Kevin, and sons, Jason and Jack. “We really do like each other. We're a family.”
The six women get together at least once a year and stay in touch through a group text message.
During the hall of fame concert and ceremony, Beehive performed a mashup of songs for each member to be highlighted.
Others inducted into the hall of fame were: “Old Music Friday” host Dereck Higgins, singer Camille Metoyer Moten, cover group Daybreak, polka icon Jimmy Bochnicek, accordion man and host Johnny Ray Gomez, jazz bandleader Jorge Nila, singer Richetta Wilson, Mannheim Steamroller's Ron Cooley, bandleader Everett Yates, rock band The Rumbles and booking agent and longtime Omaha City Councilman Subby Anzaldo.
