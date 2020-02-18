Board gets update on renovation, expansion projects
Eileen Korth, architect with Jackson, Jackson & Associates, provided an update on projects discussed around the district including construction planning of the press box, restrooms and concessions at Krantz Field, and the Industrial Arts renovation and expansion at the high school.
This expansion would include relocation of the construction science lab and classroom, renovation and expansion of the welding lab, expansion of a manufacturing/small engines lab, relocation of the art classroom, relocation of the agriculture classroom and installation of a HVAC system.
Blair projected to receive less state aid in upcoming school year
The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) allowed districts to see the current 2020-21 State Aid Draft Model.
This amount has not been certified, but NDE is showing the district would receive $403,097 in total calculated state aid.
It projects Blair to become an unequalized school district, only receiving income tax rebate allocation. This would be a $573,292 decrease in state aid from the current 2019-2020 school year.
Board hires for BCS teacher
Approval of a contract with Kelli Westphal, beginning the 2020-21 school year, as the high school language arts teacher.
Westphal was previously employed for three years at Blair High School as a language arts teacher. She also served as the drama director and musical director.
