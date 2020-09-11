The Blair City Council approved a $49.8 million budget during its regular meeting Tuesday at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center.
The 2020-21 operating budget is $45.3 million with $4.5 million in necessary cash reserves. The operating budget is a 24% increase over the previous year. The largest portion of the increase, City Administrator Rod Storm said, is $15 million for the new water treatment plan intake project, for which the city will receive State Revolving Loan Funding with 15 percent loan forgiveness.
Taxpayers will see a slight decrease in the property tax levy, which was set at 35.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The property tax asking is $2.3 million, up from $2.11 million a year ago.
Council member Marty Shepard voted against setting the levy.
The council also approved the additional budget lid exception of 1% to 3.5%. Shepard also voted against it.
Highlights from the budget include:
• $48,000 for a new Blair police patrol vehicle
• $120,000 for records software for Blair police
• $20,000 to straighten headstones in the Blair Cemetery
• $50,000 to renovate shelter at Steyer Park
• $300,000 for Optimist Park bot ramp and dock improvements
• $350,000 for the development of a park at Civic Drive (half would be funded through donations)
• $71,378 for the city to manage the city pool if Blair Family YMCA opts not to
• $30,000 for a new slide at the Blair pool
• $100,000 for brick street improvements
• $210,000 for traffic signal at U.S. Highway 30 and Industrial Road
