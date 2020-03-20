As people continue to take precautions, local health departments encourage social distancing and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourage limiting gatherings to 10 people or less to reduce to the spread of COVID-19, several Blair stores, restaurants and banks are seeing impacts or changes to business.
"We are trying to come up with suggestions to offer people to help support their businesses during this time," said Jordan Rishel, executive director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.
Bob Trant, store director of Family Fare in Blair, said the grocery store is doing its best to keep stocks shelved as high sales of toilet paper, milk and bread continue.
"It throws everything off, trucks are 12 hours late, you just get it and put it out as fast as you can," he said.
On Monday, Family Fare changed its business hours to 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. to allow for overnight cleaning, according to CDC and company sanitizing policy, and restocking of shelves, Trant said. He said since Family Fare has seen increased business since March 8, the store has sold out of toilet paper twice.
On Wednesday, Family Fare parent company SpartanNash announced reserved hours for those most at risk to shop. Effective immediately 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays will be set aside for older adults, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals.
Though Family Fare has seen increased business as people take precautions for the possibility of spending multiple weeks at home, other Blair businesses such as Bra-Ta Boutique and Fernando's Cafe and Cantina have seen fewer customers.
"It's been quiet," Bra-Ta employee Jenny Backhaus said.
Backhaus and Bra-Ta owner Amy Hanson said on Monday that the store is strategizing on how it can best meet customer needs.
"We're keeping everything sanitized and hope everybody continues to support us as we support them," Hanson said.
Brenda Gutschow, owner of Fernando's, said on Monday that the restaurant has seen impacts as people take precautions for COVID-19, the disease also known as novel coronavirus.
"We've definitely felt the effects, that's for sure," she said.
Though Gutschow said the restaurant had a "decent" lunch rush on Monday, that was before the CDC offered new guidelines Monday afternoon to limit gatherings to 10 people or less.
The guidelines, previously suggesting limits of 50 people or less, can impact how many people can dine-in at restaurants. Red Brick Bar and Grill is currently only offering to-go orders. Restaurants like Rivers Restaurant and Blair Maple Cafe are offering take out while following CDC guidelines for dine-in customers.
Fernando's is also offering take-out orders, deliveries and curb side pickup.
"That'll be our savior, I think," Gutschow said.
Gutschow said Fernando's is also offering free meals to students 12 and under with the purchase of an adult meal. Arlington Public Schools, Blair Community Schools and Fort Calhoun Community Schools are currently closed indefinitely as precautions for the coronavirus.
"I'm sure we'll carry (free kids meals) over as long as kids are out of school, we're here to help," Gutschow said. "Mainly what we're doing here is trying to be safe."
In addition to Fernando's, several other Blair restaurants are offering take-out and deliveries, including Butch's Deli in a partnership with Country Bible Church. The church and deli are offering free sack lunch deliveries to anybody in need.
Washington County Bank and Two Rivers Bank are also taking precautions for COVID-19.
Washington County Bank has closed its lobbies except by appointment. The bank is asking customers to use drive-throughs, online banking and mobile banking. Customers can call 402-426-2111 for assistance and to schedule a meeting if drive-thru's, online and mobile banking cannot meet someone's financial needs.
Two Rivers Bank has temporarily closed its lobbies with all transactions taking place by drive-through. The bank is recommending customers use online and mobile banking options for everyday needs. Customers that need to visit with staff should call 402-426-9500 or 402-478-4114 to set up an advance appointment. Anyone experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 is also asked to contact the bank.
Rishel said the chamber is encouraging people to buy gift cards from local businesses for use later or for take-out orders. She said the chamber is also encouraging people to retain memberships and keep appointments with local service providers such as hair stylists.
"Our office is still open at this time, we are just taking extra precautions as far as cleaning goes, if we do have people come in," Rishel said.
She said it's important people in the community continue to support each other.
"The food pantry will have a lot of additional needs and stress, people that are having to find childcare, or being forced to take time off work because their kids are not in school," Rishel said. "We just all need to do what we can to help our neighbors while being smart and responsible."
Washington County restaurants offering take out, delivery
Below is a list of several Blair restaurants offering take out or delivery as of Wednesday afternoon. Information is based off either speaking with a restaurant representative or the restaurant's Facebook page.
Fernando's: Take out and delivery
El Vallarta: Take out only
Rivers Restaurant: Take out, dining room open based on CDC guidelines
Runza: Drive-thru only, closing at 9 p.m.
Red Brick Bar and Grill: To go orders only, picked up at back door
Scooter's: Drive-through only
Blair Maple Cafe: To go, dining room open based on CDC guidelines
Jake's Sports Bar and Grill: Take out
Kelley's Fish and Seafood: Take out only
Butch's Deli: Carry out
Blair Marina: Closed until March 25 and then offering carry-out orders only
Burger King: Drive through only
Dairy Queen: Drive through only
Gotta Get Some Coffee: Carry out and drive through
Jimmy John's: Delivery, carry out and drive through
Hot Rod's Dew Drop Inn: Carry out and curbside
Longhorn Bar: Carry out, back door pickup
Main Street Barbecue and Grill: Carry out , dining room open based on CDC guidelines
Mandarin House: Carry out
McDonald's: Drive through only
Pizza Hut: Delivery, carry out and curbside
Russow's Corner Pub: Carry out
Subway: Carry out and curbside
Taco Bell: Drive through only
The Rustic: Carry out, curbside, dining room open based on CDC guidelines
The Viking: Carry out, curbside, dining room open
