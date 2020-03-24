You can ask Andrew Sorensen his favorite track of the Oddits' self-titled, four-song EP, but that doesn't mean he'll provide an answer to the question.
“That's hard,” the vocalist and bass player said Friday. “I love them all.”
The Blair band — comprised of Adrian Choate (drums), Kyle Thomas (guitar) and Sorensen — committed to recording “Still, Once in a While, Rockin' Rodeo” and “Jesus!” last summer and made that commitment a reality during their winter break from classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“'Once in a While' is the best to play,” Choate said, offering an answer to the aforementioned question. “It's just very aggressive.”
Sorensen and Choate started playing music together in middle school before Thomas joined on officially as a junior at Blair High School.
“I've been trying to keep up with them,” the guitarist said.
Both Sorensen and Choate — who said he consumes an AriZona Green Tea and Laffy Taffy before every performance — said Thomas was only being modest.
The Oddits performed in front of their peers as seniors, garnering an enthusiastic reaction, have performed multiple times at Cottonwood Cove and had a few gigs lined up during their freshman year of college before they were canceled due to ongoing coronavirus precautions. In the meantime, though, fans can enjoy their songs through all major music streaming services.
The Oddits took four tracks to Rainbow Recording Studios in Omaha and recorded for seven hours, 5 p.m. to midnight, this past winter to make sure their first-released songs played how they wanted. They were initially intimidated by the change of scenery, but learned as they went.
Exhausted by the process at night's end, they withheld their “hell yeah” reactions until their music showed up on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music and all other major music services.
Though its just a start, the Oddits — a band name with the emphasis, they admit, on odd — have come a long way. They once tried to record music in a paint shop, but now have music available to the masses. Just don't make them pick a favorite song.
