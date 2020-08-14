A 1993 graduate from Blair High School, Dr. Sasha Shillcutt has always found writing to be therapy for her, keeping a journal or writing various things through high school, college, medical school and residency. She stopped for a number of years.
“I didn't realize until I burned out in 2013 that I was working as a mom and doctor and there was nothing left of me, and I looked back and realized I hadn't written in about seven years,” she said. “I started keeping a journal and writing again.”
She started an organization for women who were similar to her that end up overcommitted and burned out and recently published a book that she wrote out of that group — “Between Grit and Grace.”
“I blogged a lot and was asked when I would write a book,” she said.
She decided to write the book, which is for all women and has reflection questions at the end of each chapter, about three years ago.
“It makes you realize you have more in common with other women than you have differences,” she said. “When you're going through the middle of your life you need friends the most and that's often when society tells us we're too busy, focus on our career, focus on our family, those are the times you actually need friendship and peer support from other women.”
Shillcutt said having a support system can “help you be a better mom, better doctor, better teacher, better whatever it is you are.”
She said the message of the book is that most women are both gritty and graceful and that it's OK to be both.
“We get labeled, but we need both of those attributes,” Shillcutt said.
She said she always thought she could be anything, do anything or lead anything.
“There were times (I could) face backlash when (I'm) like that but part of me is communal, community building and compassionate and people would say, ‘which one are you?’ I'm both.”
She is a cardiac anesthesiologist and has published more than 50 articles in medical journals. She hosts podcasts and supports women online through courses and community.
“This is the first book I've written not in medicine and using a different writing tone,” she said. “I’m more used to writing factually based information in medical journals.”
There are about 12,000 women doctors in her organization, Brave Enough, which she started in early 2016. She began a blog in 2017 and leads conferences. Her organization is international, with conferences for women who come from across the world, including Ireland/UK/South Africa and others joining this year in a virtual conference.
“I didn't think I would have a company, never thought I'd be an entrepreneur,” she said. “I always wanted to be a doctor. I didn't plan this. They say you write the book you need or start the organization you need and that's really true.”
