Two projects at the Blair Municipal Airport are closer to a reality.
On Tuesday, the Blair Airport Authority approved plans and specifications and to advertise for bids for a new access road and the extension of the taxi lane at the airport.
The new entrance and access road would be across from County Road P38 just south of the airport. The project could be completed by the end of November.
Bids for both projects would be opened a week before the board's April 21 meeting. The board plans to use grant funding to pay for a portion of the projects.
“Right now, if it hadn't been for the (coronavirus) outbreak, the FAA had found a way to start issuing grants about two weeks after the bids were submitted to them,” Blair City Administrator and Airport Manager Rod Storm Said. “Unfortunately, with the virus and everything, that's being pushed back three or four weeks. By the time we get all that in, who knows what that time frame is going to be at that point in time.”
By bidding both projects at the same time could bring the costs of both projects down, Storm said.
