A partnership among Metropolitan Community College, Good Shepherd Lutheran Community, Memorial Community Hospital and Health System and Blair High School is helping students become nursing assistants and gain experience in the medical field even before they graduate.
“It really is a community partnership,” said Leon Haith, director of student services for Blair Community Schools.
The district, which added the course in August, received equipment, including hospital beds, through donations from Good Shepherd and MCH&HS. Joseph's Coat and the MCH Auxiliary Closet has also provided items such as clothing and linens.
Eight BHS seniors are enrolled in the semester-long class, which includes 63 classroom hours and clinicals that will be completed at Good Shepherd. The class will prepare the students to take a nursing assistant registry exam. Once completed, they will be able to enter the workforce.
“It's been a really good experience,” teacher Mary Jo Veskerna said. “They are a good group of students.”
On Wednesday, the students peppered four nurses from Good Shepherd and MCH&HS with questions about the nursing field.
Amy Getty, director of nursing at Good Shepherd, began her career as a CNA.
“This is what interested me in getting into the nursing profession,” she said.
CNAs, Getty said, play an integral part in the healthcare field and there are plenty of jobs available.
“What you are doing, even though this may not be a long college course, that doesn't mean it doesn't make an impact,” she said. “It is very important.
Rachel Grothe, a nurse and staff development coordinator at Good Shepherd, agreed.
“By getting into this program, you'll really get a good feel of what it takes to take care of different residents or people in a skilled level facility,” she said. “I just feel it's really rewarding.”
The CNA course is just the first in what the district hopes will become a two-year career pathway for students. The district plans to offer a certified medical assistant course and medical terminology course in the second semester. By the 2020-21 school year, the CNA course will be offered to juniors and seniors who may be interested in healthcare.
“You don't know if they want to be doctors, (occupational therapists), (physical therapists), whatever it is, having the experience of going through the CNA, the med terminology, the med aid, whatever other courses, so it becomes a pathway to (the medical field),” Haith said.
The course will be dual enrollment credit for both BHS and Metro for the 2020-21 school year. Currently, students only receive credit through Metro.
“We really jumpstarted rather quickly so that kids could get the opportunity and we could start the program,” Haith said.
As the program grows, Haith and Supt. Randy Gilson said the classes could be opened up to the community and other school districts.
“Obviously, our high school kids get priority, but maybe there is a grad from a year or two ago that wants to be a CNA that's in our community,” Haith said. “They could come in, take the class with us so they would have the same opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.