The Blair High School Class of 2020 held its honors convocation Friday in the Lela Neve Auditorium.

Several awards were given out. Four students were inducted into the Blair High School Hall of Fame, including Alec Tapp, Samuel Lueders, Ethan Funk and Mathew Simonson.

BHS HONORS_HALL OF FAME
Buy Now

Ethan Funk received Outstanding Math Student and Outstanding Science Student honors as well as recognized as a National Merit Finalist and 2019-20 Hall of Fame Inductee.

Funk was also named outstanding math student, outstanding science student and recognized as a National Merit Finalist.

Simonson and Trevor Anderson received top jazz and band awards, while Treyton Jones and Luke Mathiesen received the outstanding agriculture award.

BHS HONORS_HALL OF FAME
Buy Now

Matt Simonson and Trevor Anderson received top Jazz and Band awards from Instrumental Music Director Jeff Mount.

Madison Hilgenkamp was recognized as the outstanding FBLA leader.

Vocal Music Director Dan Hutsell, who is now serving as activities director, was awarded the BHS Teacher of the Year award.

BHS HONORS_HALL OF FAME
Buy Now

Vocal Music Director Dan Hutsell was awarded Blair High School Teacher of the Year at the Blair High School Honors Convocation on Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.