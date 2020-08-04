The Blair High School Class of 2020 held its honors convocation Friday in the Lela Neve Auditorium.
Several awards were given out. Four students were inducted into the Blair High School Hall of Fame, including Alec Tapp, Samuel Lueders, Ethan Funk and Mathew Simonson.
Funk was also named outstanding math student, outstanding science student and recognized as a National Merit Finalist.
Simonson and Trevor Anderson received top jazz and band awards, while Treyton Jones and Luke Mathiesen received the outstanding agriculture award.
Madison Hilgenkamp was recognized as the outstanding FBLA leader.
Vocal Music Director Dan Hutsell, who is now serving as activities director, was awarded the BHS Teacher of the Year award.
