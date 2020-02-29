The Blair High School National Honor Society took a little different route for their fundraising this year. The chapter decided to offer its seniors a chance to express their creativity by painting stalls in the parking lot.
Vicki Griffin, NHS sponsor, said the idea was put into motion quickly.
“The officers and myself got together to try to figure out our big ideas for the school year, and one of the students proposed painting their parking stalls in the parking lot,” Griffin said. “I think they had seen it online and thought it would be a good way to raise some funds for the chapter, so we quickly proposed it to the administration.”
The idea was proposed to the chapter by team leader Madyson Ray.
“I had just seen other schools outside of the state had been doing this and I thought it was cool,” the senior said. “I had seen it on Pinterest and other websites, and it was mostly just done in schools out of state. Then a few other people had mentioned it to me and we all thought it was a good idea and a good way for us to raise some money for NHS.”
Griffin and the officers decided to propose that the four officers get a spot if they chose to pay the small fee as well as the other seniors involved in NHS.
“The administration took a little while to get back to us on the idea,” she said. “I think they were a little leery of a few things like if it would cause conflict if another student parked in that spot, what kind of paint would be used, and if it would go over well with the students without causing arguments. Once they did approve it though, things moved really quickly.”
The students were given just one week to buy the paint and supplies for it and to paint their spots before winter.
“It was a super last-minute thing,” Griffin said. “We didn't get to advertise it, and once it was approved by the administration, we had to reach out to our seniors and see if they would like to participate. This year we were approved for 10 spots, which was kind of lucky for us because we had exactly that many seniors and they all liked the idea.”
Griffin was surprised by how big of a hit the idea was with the group and the administration.
“I talked to our principal, Mr. Anderson, about continuing this into next year and he was on board,” she said. “He and I talked about potentially moving up to 20 spots, four dedicated to our officers, two giveaway spots for things such as perfect attendance, and then the rest of the spots to whomever would like to purchase and paint them. We're all really excited for it, and we'll have a lot more time to plan and put things into motion for the next school year.”
