Blair High School students got a glimpse into what the future could hold for them during a career-day event Wednesday.
This was the third year for Future Options Day, organized by the BHS guidance counselors. The first event was held in 2017.
Students attended four morning sessions, which included two and four-year colleges, military and a motivational speaker, Nathan Akpan from Quantum Leap Global.
Akpan talked about “finding your purpose in life” and finding a career that fits that purpose.
Following the morning sessions, students could attend a college fair, visit military recruiters, union representatives and learn about apprenticeship programs.
“This part of the day was new for us this year,” counselor Vicki Griffin said.
The last part of the day included career panels. Students chose their top four panels to attend out of 20. Panels included agriculture, food and natural resources; animal science; architecture, construction and manufacturing; business management and administration; communications; design; education and training; health science; government and public administration; hospitality and tourism; and law, public safety, corrections and security.
Griffin said Future Options Day is a day for the students to explore.
“We want our students to know that there are so many options out there to think about,” she said. “Most of them aren't aware that there is more than just the doctor/lawyer/carpenter fields out there. This day gave them the opportunity to open their eyes to all of the possibilities.”
