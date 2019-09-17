Ethan Funk has found the perfect balance in his academics and his extracurricular activities, which has allowed him to succeed.
The Blair High School senior is the only student in Washington County, and one of approximately 16,000 nationally, to be named a 2020 National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.
About 1.5 million juniors from 21,000 high schools entered the program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“I went into this test knowing that if I do well enough on this, then I'll get into the program,” Funk said.
Funk scored a 1450 on the PSAT; a perfect score is 1520.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
Semifinalists have an opportunity to compete for about 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million. More than 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, which will be announced in February.
To become finalists, semifinalists must submit detailed scholarship applications, be endorsed by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm their earlier performance on the qualifying test.
Funk, who is a member of the Blair High School cross country team and track team and the swim team through the Blair Family YMCA, has also been involved in Future Business Leaders of America, band, jazz band, show choir band, National Honor Society and quiz bowl.
But his academics have always been a priority. Funk, the son of Brenda Funk and Charles Funk, credits his mother for pushing him to succeed.
“My mom is definitely a presence in that. She always wants me to succeed and do the best that I can,” he said. “Currently, I have a B in math, but she says I know you can get an A so you're going to get an A. It's a good push. You have the capability to do it, so you're going to do it. That's the whole mentality behind it.”
College is also a motivating factor for Funk, who hopes to attend Colorado State or the University of Minnesota to major in biomedical engineering.
“I have always kind of been interested in how the body works. I have always liked to tinker with things and build things,” he said. “It just seemed like a blend of two things that I really like — engineering and biology.”
While he continues to focus on his school work, Funk is also looking forward to his extracurricular activities his senior year, including traveling for FBLA and show choir band.
He's also hopeful for a successful season on the cross country team.
“The fall is definitely the busiest time,” he said. “After October, it's going to be smooth sailing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.