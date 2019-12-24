A plan to relocate the Blair High School administration offices offered some real-world experience for seven BHS students.
Students in a first-semester independent drafting class worked with Pat Carson of BCDM architects to design plans for the new office, which would be relocated to an English and journalism classroom near the main entrance of the building.
“As a principal looking at the back side of this, this has probably been one of the best projects we've ever done,” BHS Principal Tom Anderson said. “The growth and the amount of learning they have done is incredible.”
The students — Zach Kern, TJ Swaney, Morgan Rump, Ben Hagedorn, Riley Camelin, Treyton Jones and Ben Boquet — presented their design to the Blair Community Schools Board of Education's buildings and grounds committee Thursday at BHS.
The purpose of the relocation, the students said, is to increase safety for the school.
“It will improve sight lines, overall school security and flow people in and out of the building,” junior Riley Camelin said.
“We're trying to move the office so that instead of coming inside the building when they are granted access in, they go right into the office and they have to be verified before they can see the students or be in the same area as them,” junior Zach Kern said.
The students began their work with Carson on Oct. 4. They split into two groups — one dealt with programming for the new office, while the other dealt with the existing infrastructure.
“We had to talk to a lot of people to figure out what to put in and what to change,” junior Ben Hagedorn said.
The new office will include offices for the principal, assistant principal, athletic director, school resource officer, in-school suspension rooms and space for the secretaries.
There will also be a drop-off window in the vestibule to allow parents and visitor to drop off items without ever having to enter the building.
“I think that is a fantastic addition,” board president Kari Loseke said.
After finishing the presentation, committee members peppered the students with questions, including what they learned and the challenges they faced.
“When you actually do it, you realize there is a lot more than just the walls that you put in,” junior Morgan Rump said. “There's the duct work, the sprinkler systems, getting water where it needs to go. There's a lot more than just the walls.”
Senior Ben Boquet said the experience showed a different side of architecture that the students didn't realize was there.
“There is so much talking, the amount of dimensions you have to find. It's a way bigger process to it than I thought there was,” he said.
Carson said 80 percent of BCDM Architects' work is with schools so they often speak with students interested in their profession.
“What Blair is doing is over and above what every other school district that we're working with,” he said. “It's not uncommon for us to get pulled in to talk to students about theoretical projects, but to come in and talk about something that the district is very likely to actually create, it's much more engaging for kids when they know you're not designing Santa's wonderland, you're designing this piece.”
Next semester, students will continue the project and partner with Sampson Construction, where they'll learn about cost estimates, subcontractors, timelines for construction and the challenges they can face.
“They're able to see in one project how does it go from early big picture stuff right down to all the nitty gritty that Sampson will help them with,” Carson said.
The students said the project gave them an opportunity to do something different and they look forward to seeing it through construction and completion.
“It will be awesome. We were part of the whole process and we got to see how it came to be,” Boquet said. “In the end, 10 years later, if we visit here, I can say I helped build that office. How many people can say that?”
While plans aren't finalized, Anderson said the office could be completed this summer if it is approved by the board.
Relocating the office to the main entrance with new construction was dropped after the failed 2016 bond issue. That plan was expected to cost an estimated $2.1 million.
By utilizing existing space rather than building new, Supt. Randy Gilson said the district believes it can complete the project for about $140,000.
