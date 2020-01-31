A Bellevue woman who led Blair police on a high-speed chase with her 12-year-old daughter in the car was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Chandra Fader, 28, was found guilty Dec. 10 of child abuse, a Class 3A felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Fader to two years probation.
Prior to sentencing, Fader apologized for her actions.
“I not only endangered myself and my daughter, but the other two passengers in the car and everyone around us,” she said.
Fader said she wanted to put the charge behind her.
“This is the longest I've been incarcerated and it's given me time to think about the future,” she said. “I want to be a good role model for my children.”
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were called to Walmart, 1882 Holly St., on March 19 for a shoplifting in progress.
Officers located the suspect vehicle, a dark gray Ford Fusion, as they turned onto Holly Street. The vehicle had at least two occupants and was driven by a woman with brown hair in a pony tail.
The officers attempted to get behind the vehicle. As they turned around, the suspect vehicle turned left onto 19th Street to head south, cutting off traffic and almost causing an accident.
The vehicle continued south, weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. After the vehicle exited the roundabout, it headed south on state Highway 133, reaching speeds of 100 mph. The pursuit was discontinued.
During the investigation into the shoplifting, officers learned the woman, identified as Fader, had her daughter with her. Fader, Derick Fuller, 24, and their daughter were seen together on surveillance video from Walmart.
The video showed Fader, Fuller and a third unknown suspect grabbing various DVDs before walking out of the store without paying for the items.
Fuller is also facing charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.