A one week fundraising event in February by Blair Community Schools students has raised enough funds to provide milk to the Washington County Food Pantry for a year.
Blair K-5 students raised $4,766.92 through the Pints to Gallons program, an initiative started by the Food Bank for the Heartland to get milk to local families in need. Students filled pint containers with loose change for the donations.
“It's such a giving community,” said North and South primary schools Principal Amy Rogers, who organized the event.
Rogers presented the check to Denise Ray, executive director of the Washington County Food Pantry, last week. Ray said the funds will purchase 3,150 gallons of milk, which is enough to last the pantry for a year.
“What an enormous gift,” she said. “It's astonishing to me that those dollars were raised in just a week. It goes to show that every cent counts and can go toward something really good.”
The Washington County Food Pantry has not regularly offered milk, Ray said.
“That was one of the things on our list to provide to patrons this year once we could find a way to do it,” Ray said. “Our K-5 students found that way.”
Fresh milk will be delivered to the food pantry every week starting at the end of this month.
“It's still kind of hard to wrap my head around it. It's such an enormous movement ahead for our pantry and for our people. To provide that nutrition is just amazing,” Ray said. “We really appreciate the partnership between the schools and the pantry. They are really a huge supporter of the pantry and what we do here. They make our whole community better.”
