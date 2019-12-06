Supt. Randy Gilson said Blair Community Schools (BCS) has been a “victim” to the Nebraska Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA), the state's finance formula for public schools, over the last decade.
“Our taxpayers have really been victim to that formula as well,” Gilson said during a Board of Education work session last month in which he detailed the district's state aid woes and its capital forecast plan.
BCS is one of the 24 largest school districts in the state. Yet, it only receives four percent — about $976,389 — of its $22.2 million budget through state aid compared to the South Sioux City, the largest school, which receives about 64 percent of its $43.5 million budget in state aid.
What is more concerning, Gilson said, is the district is predicted to lose $500,000 in state aid for the 2020-21 school year.
“The four percent that we're getting today is going to be cut probably in half next year, which, hopefully, there is something in the Legislature that will rescue us, but we've been waiting a long time for that rescue,” he said.
As a result, the district has had to maximize its tax requests for its general fund, which pays for all school operations.
Since the 2012-13 school year, BCS has been responsible in its spending, Gilson said. The district has increased its budget by an average of 0.0043 percent since 2012.
After the 2018-19 cost reduction plan, Blair expects to spend the same in 2019-20 as it did in 2012-13.
While the district has kept its budget tight, it had been unable to replace and repair capital items, which caused deferred replacement of essential items such as roofs, HVAC systems, doors, security systems, electrical panels, carpet and lights, Gilson said.
“Over the years, we just haven't been able to put the money away,” he said. “We've done all we could and you again just hope for a TEEOSA change or something to come along to rescue us from a real unfair situation for our kids and our taxpayers.”
That led the district to the $10.5 million bond issue in 2016. The district has utilized those funds to complete the deferred maintenance as well grow the special building fund to approximately $2 million.
After the bond money is used, the district will still be $2.2 million short to complete all the high needs projects.
Legislative Bill 289, which was proposed in the Legislature last session and is expected to be proposed again in January, could provide some relief for BCS.
The bill, introduced by state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, aims to lower property taxes and boost state aid to K-12 schools.
Gilson and board President Kari Loseke recently received a letter from Linehan and Sens. Tom Briese, Mark Kolterman and Mike Groene which pointed out the disparity in state aid for the various schools. The letter, Gilson said, specifically mentioned Blair.
“Finally, it was nice to see some recognition that somebody other than just us realizes we've kind of got the short end of the stick here and we are kind of the poster child, I think,” Loseke said.
“They're going to push hard to have that bill maybe be the answer this year,” Gilson said.
