A construction firm with local ties was selected Monday to serve as the construction manager at risk for two renovation projects and potentially a third at Blair High School.
The BCS Board of Education approved the hiring of D.R. Anderson of Omaha on the recommendation from the board-appointed selection committee during its regular meeting. A contract will be approved later this month during a special meeting June 29.
The selection committee interviewed three firms — D.R. Anderson, Boyd Jones of Omaha and Cheever Construction of Lincoln — Monday on its proposals for two proposed projects, which include a new BHS administrative office and secure entry renovation and industrial technology center renovations. The estimated total cost of the two projects is $1.3 million.
A third alternative project would be the construction of restrooms, concession and ticket booth facility at Krantz Field. That could push the price over $2 million.
Funding for the project would come from the special building fund.
Committee members expressed their approval of D.R. Anderson, including its local connection, during a Monday afternoon meeting. J.P. Mertlik, president of D.R. Anderson, is from Blair and his children attended Blair schools.
Eileen Korth, with Jackson, Jackson and Associates, said she appreciated the company had already talked to some subcontractors about the project.
“They are the only one that really listed local subcontractors by name, they knew them and had reached out to some of them and made them aware of the project,” she said. “That just, to me, they're one step already in the direction we need to be to get that awareness out to stay on schedule.”
D.R. Anderson also had the most aggressive scheduled to get the project done, she said.
“To me, they're already putting themselves (in), they bought into the project. They're really kind of already working for you even though they don't have the project,” Korth said prior to the board's decision.
Committee member Emily Petersen said it stood out that D.R. Anderson planned to use local subcontractors and vendors in the project.
“I think that's going to be really important to our community and something that they'll appreciate,” she said.
Petersen also liked the company's recent projects, which includes Metropolitan Community College's Center for Advanced Manufacturing renovation and addition.
“ I feel — and I think they even mentioned this — that they learned a lot of lessons through some of these renovation projects and the new construction project at Metro,” she said. “I think we'll benefit a lot from the lessons learned from those projects.”
Supt. Randy Gilson agreed.
“We're really trying to replicate that project with ours because with the new manufacturing, welding and construction programs. What was exciting was that same crew that has been working at Metro would be relocating to Blair,” he said. “We were impressed with the work they did at Metro, but they said there's even some adjustments they'd make here to improve upon that. That's what were really excited about.”
