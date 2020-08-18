Construction on the relocation of the Blair High School office is expected to begin later this month after the Blair Community Schools Board of Education approved the guaranteed maximum price for the project.
The board unanimously approved the $329,006 price tag during its Aug. 10 meeting.
The cost is higher than initially expected, Supt. Randy Gilson said, however, it is still about $1 million less than what it would have been in the failed 2016 bond issue.
“I feel like we've done our due diligence,” Gilson said. “There's not much more to the scope that can be condensed.”
Two other projects — renovations to the industrial technology center and the construction of restrooms, concession and ticket booth facility at Krantz Field — have yet to move forward.
Gilson said the project costs for the renovations to the industrial technology center are still to be determined.
“We don't know the cost of that,” he said. “We set a goal of $1 million.”
Gilson said it could be two weeks before that figure is known.
That number could determine if the district moves forward with the project at Krantz Field. The projected cost for that building is $1.5 million.
Board members, however, wanted to wait for the industrial arts renovation costs before approving an agreement with an architect for the construction of the restrooms, concession and ticket booth facility.
“I know we need a new concession stand, restrooms and storage. I said that at the previous meeting. I think now is the time and we've saved money for it,” board member Brandi Petersen said. “I'm having a hard time with $1.5 million. I think it's going to be a hard sell for the public.”
The district has saved money in its special building fund for the projects and could levy more to pay for the cost.
Board member Bob Schoby said the cost of the project could come down if more “upscale features” were eliminated.
“I think there is a lot they can come down on this,” he said. “Just go with the basics.”
