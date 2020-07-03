Supt. Randy Gilson addressed the BCS Board of Education in a special meeting Monday on the opportunity to enter into contract with D.R. Anderson of Omaha. The board approved the hiring for the construction manager at risk June 8 on the recommendation from the board-appointed selection committee during its regular meeting.
The board approved the construction manager at risk contract Monday.
"We had nine firms that were interested and chose three to interview. All firms did an outstanding job," he said. "D.R. Anderson came out as the closest match to meet our needs and I’d recommend we approve the contract."
Gilson said the contract fee is 6 percent for the school-based projects — a new BHS administrative office and secure entry renovation and industrial technology center renovations. The estimated total cost of the two projects is $1.3 million.
He said an alternative project would be the construction of restrooms, concession and ticket booth facility at Krantz Field. That could push the price over $2 million.
Funding for the project would come from the special building fund.
"In the contract, if the board opts to do both projects together, the fees would drop to 5 percent. That provides quite a bit of savings overall in terms of both projects," Gilson said. "The guaranteed maximum price is an essential component for a construction manager at risk, and that’s the board’s protection. When 70 percent of the architects plans are done, the construction manager will deliver the maximum price to the board and if it exceeds the estimated cost, which we were estimating for all three $2.3 million, you can cancel and change your mind at that time."
Gilson said he spoke with the architects Monday.
"If you approve the contract tonight we have a meeting set tomorrow with the architects," he said. "So, we will hit the ground running and we are excited about that."
Board member Brandi Petersen asked how the alternative project would work since the board hadn’t approved it yet.
"One of the benefits with the contract as it is written is when we get the design plans you’ll get a guaranteed maximum price for the project," Gilson said. "At that time, the board can move forward with all three projects or you might just decide to wait."
Gilson said they learned there is a lot more interest from contractors due to the pandemic.
"It doesn’t necessarily mean we would get the best price but it could mean we would get the best quality," he said. "We heard from the construction managers we interviewed that we have hit a window of opportunity to possibly have everything done by April. In the contract we have it done by July."
Gilson encouraged the board to consider the alternative project.
"You’re not committed to the alternative but I would really encourage the board to consider it," Gilson said. "I think the costs are only going to be higher in the future."
Gilson spoke about things from a budget standpoint.
"We bid at $1.05 which was the maximum levy for our general fund for the past three to five years. We’re looking at a 97-98-cent levy for general fund," he said. "If we levy three and a half cents for our building fund I think we will be able to reduce our levy a few cents and then have a general fund that’s under a dollar."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.