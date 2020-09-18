Blair High School will soon have a new industrial technology center and the potential to add future programs through a partnership with Metropolitan Community College.
The Blair Community Schools Board of Education approved a guaranteed maximum price of just over $2 million for renovations to the BHS industrial arts center during its regular meeting Monday at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center.
Work on the project is expected to begin in November when the relocation of the BHS administrative office is complete. D.R. Anderson of Omaha was hired as the construction manager at risk for both projects.
Once completed, BCS will have a welding lab identical to Metro's lab at its South Omaha campus. Metro will provide instructors allowing BHS to offer college/dual credit courses in welding, manufacturing and general construction.
“It's a win-win,” board member Amy Hansen said.
The space will also be designed for future partnerships with Metro in electricity, plumbing, computer science, industrial robotics, coding, computer graphic design and automotive.
“We're really opening up that whole space up to other opportunities besides what is just being projected initially,” board vice president Brandi Petersen said.
Supt. Randy Gilson said he is excited for the possibilities the renovations will bring for students.
“We're just really excited, grateful for the school board and thankful for all the partnerships and looking forward to giving students those opportunities,” he said.
“I'm very excited to see this project moving forward because it's something we've been talking about ever since I got on the board,” board president Kari Loseke said.
However, Loseke was concerned about the cost.
“I'm shocked at the sticker price from what we originally thought this might cost,” she said. “I'm in support of the program, but it is a figure quite higher than we anticipated.”
Loseke referenced the recently completed bond projects — most of which came in under budget.
“I think that is why it's a little bit hard for me to see these kind of numbers and feel very good about it,” she said.
Petersen noted that the industrial arts area is original to the building, which was completed in 1970, and was nearly untouched for 40 to 50 years.
“I see this money directly impacting the students and I'm total supportive of that and this program,” she said.
Loseke agreed.
“This project is way overdue. They didn't even have air conditioning back there,” she said. “It will be a very nice addition.”
Funds from the sale of the former West School building and from the special building fund will be used to pay for the renovations.
