Blair has a new assistant city administrator and its a familiar face.
Mayor Rich Hansen appointed Aaron Barrow to fill the vacancy at city hall. The Blair City Council approved Barrow's appointment during its regular meeting through videoconferencing Tuesday night.
“I want to thank Chief Lager and (City Administrator) Rod Storm and Mayor Hansen for their confidence in me and I'm really looking forward to the opportunity,” Barrow told the council.
Barrow, a captain with the Blair Police Department, has served the city since 2003. He's been a police officer since 1991, and prior to that, served for seven years as a U.S. Army MP.
Barrow said his experience in police administration will help in his new role.
“This is an opportunity to do that and more on a larger scale,” he said. “And also it's an opportunity to learn about different things that the city is involved in. These opportunities don't come along very often and it would have been foolish of me not to at least try.”
Barrow said he is looking forward to learning on the job while making an impact.
“My goal would be to have a positive impact on city operations and be involved the continued growth of Blair,” Barrow said.
While his new role has yet to begin, Barrow said it will be difficult to leave law enforcement behind.
“I know I'm going to always feel a pull,” he said.
But it's the people in law enforcement, he said, that he will most.
“We've worked really hard over the last few years. The people we have hired and currently have on staff are some of the best people I've ever worked with,” Barrow said. “There are some young people there with a lot of potential and promise, with good character. I'm proud of all of them.”
Barrow, whose start date has not yet been determined, replaces Phil Green, who served as assistant city administrator for 15 years. Green left the post after he was appointed deputy city administrator of Papillion in February.
The process to replace Barrow at BPD will include interviews by the Civil Service Commission and an appointment by the mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.