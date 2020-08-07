Vaughan Christensen stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall. His sunflower is 11 feet, 5 inches.
This is the first time Christensen has grown sunflowers.
"I get the Iowa magazine and they sell giant sunflower seeds every spring," he said. "I ordered two packages and divided the seeds."
He sent the seeds to his three children, two in Texas and one in the Millard area. He also sent some to grandchildren and made a competition out of the growth. Christensen gave out prizes for the first to 5 feet tall, the biggest flower and the tallest plant.
"My son in Texas won the first and I've got the tallest," he said. "It's been fun to watch and my family said they want to do it again next year."
Christensen said the neighbors have enjoyed it.
He grew another sunflower in the backyard, but it didn't get quite as big.
