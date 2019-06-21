John Thomsen is “elated” his father's artwork — the Tower of the Four Winds, now a Blair landmark — is finally being restored.
The tedious, but meticulous work to repair the mosaic, which stands 44 feet tall, and has nearly 50,000 tesserae, or glass tiles, began last month.
“I’d been asking around for years to find someone in the community who might be able to find the funds needed to restore the tower,” Thomsen said. “Finally, I asked the right people, John Mark and Dawn (Nielsen). I was elated that they were willing to see if they could raise the funds.”
The Nielsens, who are members of the Blair Historic Preservation Alliance, secured the funding — $187,450 — from a single, anonymous donor.
Thomsen, who lives in New York City, seldom returns to Blair, but when he does he makes a point of visiting the tower, the last work of his father F.W. “Bill” Thomsen.
“To see the tower’s condition growing worse each time made me very unhappy and upset that more wasn’t being done to save this significant piece of art with its powerful meaning,” he said.
Inspired by 'Black Elk Speaks'
Bill Thomsen, a Danish immigrant, artist, teacher and minister, was greatly influenced by “Black Elk Speaks,” a 1932 book written by John G. Neihardt, an American poet and writer who related the story of Black Elk, an Oglala Lakota holy man.
John said his father discovered the book around 1970.
“He was blown away by the power of the vision and beauty of the symbolism,” John said in a speech he wrote for the celebration and opening of the F.W. Thomsen art exhibit at the John G. Neihardt Center in Bancroft.
Bill had previously created works based on the mystical visions from the Book of Revelation in the Bible, specifically the symbolism of the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse.
“He worked and reworked the four horsemen for thousands of hours, trying to get closer to the essence of who and what he felt they were,” John said. “When he read 'Black Elk Speaks,' he found the powerful horse imagery tremendously exciting.”
Bill visited with Neihardt and shared his artwork with him on numerous occasions. Some of those visits were recorded. Neihardt was impressed with Bill's feeling for the symbolism of the book.
“If all of your various pictures were assembled in a single publication, the impact would be tremendous,” Neihardt told Bill.
A deluxe edition of “Black Elk Speaks” was something both his dad and Neihardt wanted, John said.
During one visit, Bill showed Neihardt photos of the large pastel of the Tower of the Four Winds. He explained his concept for the tower and sought Neihardt's blessing to move forward.
“Well, boy, I believe it, and I believe in that,” Neihardt said. “I think it's a wonderful conception.”
Making a vision a reality
Bill, a former art instructor at Dana College, had a vision of a cross near the top of Dana hill since the 1950s.
But it wasn't until 1975 — two years after Neihardt's death — that ground was broken for Black Elk-Neihardt Park. The City of Blair and Dana College each provided 40 acres for the 80-acre park, which included a multi-purpose shelter, lake, parking lot, road, hiking paths, nature trails and landscaping.
The project was funded by a $143,000 grant from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Bureau of Outdoor Recreation.
The tower was the second phase of the project. However, funds needed to be raised. In 1977, the fund had reached $22,000 of the estimated $260,000 needed.
It wasn't until 1986 that Bill's vision moved one step closer to fruition. A groundbreaking ceremony, was held in late May. At that time, the tower cost $150,000.
A year later, on June 27, 1987, Bill's dream became a reality as the tower was dedicated in a special ceremony attended by Neihardt's daughter, Hilda Neihardt Petri.
Other notable dignitaries at the dedication included former Gov. Bob Kerrey, Blair Mayor Stanley Jensen and Casey Camp-Horinek, a Ponca Tribal woman and spiritual teacher. Dana College President Dr. Myrvin Christopherson served as the master of ceremonies.
“I wish my father could have been here,” Petri said. “In a sense, he was. He would think it was a beautiful thing and Black Elk, too.”
Petri spoke highly of Bill during the ceremony.
“He is a deeply religious man, a deeply religious Christian and a great artist,” she said.
Restoring the landmark
In the more than 30 years since the tower's dedication, the artwork has deteriorated.
The tesserae, imported from Italy, have been falling off the structure for many years due to the weather. Within the last four years, the tiles have been coming loose more frequently.
In mid-May, Mayda Jensen, owner of Jensen Conservation Services, Inc. of Omaha, began the large task of restoring the tower.
The process to replace the missing tiles is painstaking. Each space where a tile once was must be excavated with tiny power tools and then cleaned before thin set mortar can be used to adhere a new tile in its place on the structure.
“It's as slow as we thought it might be,” Jensen said. “It's going nicely. We're getting nice results. It's just it's a lot of separate little holes.”
Jensen, who is working with her son and husband, said weather has also been a factor.
“We've been chased out of here by wind and lightning,” she said.
Jensen planned to adhere new tiles as they were excavating the spaces, but has since decided to wait to adhere tiles for fear of bumping them off while grinding or for the rain washing away their work.
It's unclear how long the process will take.
For John, seeing the tower fully restored means a lot to him and it's a way to honor his father, who died in 1991.
“It means that I have helped to keep my father’s vision based on Neihardt’s telling of Black Elk’s vision alive,” he said. “Dad was thrilled by Black Elk’s visions and I’m elated the restoration is finally taking place.”
