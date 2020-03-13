Two people were arrested on suspicion of selling drugs following a traffic stop last week on state Highway 133.
Isaiah J. Jackson, 19, and Ethan K. Negus, 18, are each charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Washington County sheriff's deputy stopped a southbound vehicle for speeding at mile marker 10 of Highway 133.
Jackson was identified as the driver, while Negus was in the passenger seat. The deputy recognized Negus as an individual he had contact with for suspected illegal narcotics use, according to the report.
The deputy asked Jackson to step out of the vehicle and asked if there was any weapons or narcotics in the vehicle. Jackson told him no. The deputy noted Jackson appeared nervous. Jackson eventually told the deputy he had smoked marijuana in the car and there was a small amount in the car.
The deputy detained both Jackson and Negus. When the deputy searched Negus, he found a large amount of cash.
When the deputy searched the vehicle, he found a backpack behind the passenger seat that contained a large bag of what appeared to be marijuana. It later tested positive. There were also two smaller bags of marijuana and a scale. Deputies later determined there was more than a pound of marijuana.
Also inside the bag was a piece of balled up tinfoil with paper squares that are commonly laced with LSD, a suspected controlled substance. Those were sent to a lab for further testing, according to the report.
