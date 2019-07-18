Three people were arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop July 9 in Fort Calhoun.
Gage M. Stricklett, 25, Pricilla D. Holmes, 34, and Andrew J. Berger, 41, are charged with possession with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
Their bonds are set at $100,000 or 10 percent each.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Washington County sheriff's deputy stopped a gold colored vehicle near 14th and Adams streets for no working tail lights at approximately 10:13 p.m.
The deputy requested a K9 dog for a vehicle check. The dog indicated there were narcotics in the car.
The driver, identified as Stricklett, and the two passengers, Homes and Berger, were asked to exit the vehicle to allow the deputies to search it.
Deputies found a clear glass pipe with burnt residue in it and a black case with plastic bags containing a white crystal substance and another glass pipe.
In the black case was a large bag filled with a white crystal-like substance. Two other smaller bags with similar substance were also found. The substance in those three bags tested negative for methamphetamine.
Deputies also found several small measuring scales and other small bags in the vehicle.
Holmes told deputies the items belonged to another woman. She claimed the substance in the larger bags was rock salt not meth.
Stricklett and Berger denied ownership of the items. However, as he was taken to the Washington County Jail, Berger admitted to having a glass pipe and a small bag of meth in his underwear.
