Two people were arrested Feb. 15 after Blair police were called to a disturbance in progress.
Jeremy R. Williams, 42, is charged with second-degree domestic assault, a Class 3A felony; aiding and abetting, aClass 1 misdemeanor; and obstructing a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3 in Washington County Court. Williams' bond is set at $100,000 or 10 percent.
Darla Klanderud, 37, is charged with obstructing a peace officer. She was also arrested on several warrants.
According to an arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched at 8:07 p.m. to the 1400 block of Jackson Street after someone reported Klanderud was being tased and assaulted in a residence.
An officer walked around the house and heard a man and a woman arguing. The officer knocked on a window to get the man and woman to come to the door. They refused.
A Washington County sheriff's deputy, who was dispatched to assist, talked a man who reported the incident and had seen Williams use the taser on Klanderud.
Officers were planning to enter the house when Williams opened a back door. He claimed Klanderud was not in the house and she had left. He eventually let officers in. When he was asked about any weapons or taser, Williams said they were locked in a safe.
Officers searched the house, which was in disarray and had multiple walls constructed to block off portions of the house. After an initial search, an entire room was located due to false walls. Klanderud was found hiding in a closet that was blocked off by a bookcase.
Klanderud claimed Williams had only threatened her with the taser.
Both were transported to the Washington County Jail.
