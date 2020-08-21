Fritz Arp and his wife, Emma, purchased a homestead southwest of Kennard on March 5, 1920.
A century later, the Arps' great-grandson, Jason, and his wife, Jennifer, are still farming the original 80 acres.
The Arp family was honored with the Aksarben Pioneer Farm Family Award on Monday during the Washington County Farm Bureau's annual meeting at the Kennard Auditorium. Leann Robitaille,
southeast regional manager for the Nebraska Farm Bureau, presented the award to the family.
“We are honored to own and work the same farmland for a century and to actively feed our nation and the world,” the family said in a statement. “To be recognized with the Pioneer Farm Family Award is a special milestone for our family.”
There have been many changes over the years since Fritz began the farm, including new buildings erected and old buildings demolished.
A barn, built in the early 1950s out of recycled wood, is now covered in metal siding. It was used to milk the dairy cows, farrow sows and storage for equipment and hay bails.
A cattle shed on the property is still being used to protect cows and horses from inclement weather. A summer kitchen and tool shed, which was also used for Saturday night baths until the 1960s, is now a dog house and a collection area for recyclables.
In 1962, a new house, with indoor plumbing, was built on the farm. Two years later, Fritz's son, Harry, and his wife, Lee Ann, acquired the property.
Harry and Lee Ann constructed a laying henhouse for 10,000 birds, which produced more than 8,000 eggs per day, in 1967.
In the early 1980s, they expanded the cattle feed lot and at that time had upward of 700 head of cattle.
The couple's son, Allan, worked on the family farm since childhood and began farming with his parents full time in 1973. He and his wife, Susan, acquired the farm in 2011, actively involved in the livestock and row crop operations as was their children, Jason and Michelle.
In 2016, Jason and his wife, Jennifer, purchased the farm. They continue to farm the original acres, raise livestock and teach their three daughters, Cassidy, Taylor and Hayley, about the importance of farm life.
