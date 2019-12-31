An Arlington man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a woman on Christmas day.
Lanny L. Fernau, 50, is charged with violating a protection order, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in Washington County Court, a sheriff's deputy was dispatched to an Arlington gas station at approximately 5:58 p.m. after a woman at the store claimed someone was trying to kill her.
The deputy spoke with the woman who was shaken up and scared. She told deputies she was with Fernau at his residence in the 400 block of North 9th Street when he told her for her Christmas present he was “going to kill her and have her buried in the backyard.”
During the investigation, the deputy learned Fernau had an active protection order out of Dodge County. The woman was the petitioner of the order. He also had an active Dodge County warrant for stalking, intimidation by phone and disturbing the peace.
Fernau was arrested during a traffic stop on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
