Arlington, Blair and Fort Calhoun volunteer fire departments responded to a record number of calls in 2019, according to statistics released by the departments' fire chiefs.
The Washington County departments are part of a national trend, which has seen increased calls from 2014 to 2018, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
“Every department has really increased their call loads,” Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard said.
The Blair Volunteer Fire Department responded to 938 calls — 59 more than 2018, which was also a record-setting year — while Arlington's total has increased by nearly 50 percent, from 121 calls in 2018 to 178 in 2019.
“Right around 100 has been the average for the 15 years I've been there,” Arlington Fire Chief Dan Douglas said.
For the last two years, Fort Calhoun has responded to 312 and 324 calls, respectively, per year.
The reasons for the increases vary among the departments.
Leonard said his department has seen an increase in motor vehicle accidents.
Fort Calhoun has experienced a population increase, Fire Chief Dan Mallory said.
“There are a lot of new homes being built. It's not like in west Omaha where they have whole neighborhoods moving in, but even the handful homes we do see per year has increased the demand,” he said.
Douglas couldn't pinpoint an exact reason for the increase in calls for his department.
“It's a busier, busier world,” he said.
However, all three fire chiefs pointed to the increased use of mutual aid by all five departments, including Herman and Kennard.
“That's going to contribute to adding a little bit more to the call volume,” Mallory said.
Mallory estimated 15 to 20 percent of Fort Calhoun's calls were mutual aid to other departments, including Kennard and Ponca Hills.
The increased call load can put a lot of stress on the departments, which at the same time have seen volunteer numbers decrease.
“It gets tiresome for some of us, but it's something that we stepped up to do. We want to help the community out,” Leonard said. “You're going to see the dedicated ones that keep going, keep moving forward.”
Blair's membership was as low as 39 in 2019. In September, the department added 11 new members to increase to 50. But that is still down from where it was only a few years ago.
Leonard said when he joined in 2004 there was between 70 and 75 members.
“You don't see the people volunteering like they used to because most of the families are working, both parents are working jobs and kids are in more activities,” he said.
Fort Calhoun has 31 members. Though membership has dropped to as low as 25, Mallory said it has remained steady around 30.
“The good news is our average per call has been climbing over the past few years,” he said. “Even though we're making more calls than ever before, we're getting more people responding to the station than we used to. Things have been working out well, but it takes a toll.”
Fort Calhoun members have also logged a record number of training hours — 2,684. That's 1,000 more than the previous year.
“It demonstrates how much time our volunteers dedicate to preparing themselves to respond to any type of emergency that may occur within our area,” Mallory said.
Arlington's membership is at 26. The department is insured for 35.
“There was a time in my career that we were full, but we haven't been full for a number of years,” Douglas said.
As a bedroom community, Arlington relies on mutual aid from Kennard and Fremont when members aren't available due to work commitments. The department also provides mutual aid to departments outside of the county such as Nickerson and Winslow.
“You're not sure what you're going to get when the page comes out as far as responders to help whoever needs the help,” he said. “You get it done with whatever you've got and you bring in as many mutual aid departments it takes to get it done.”
All three departments have put in the extra effort to gain additional volunteers.
“We're still seeking more volunteers. We're trying everything we can right now,” Leonard said.
While there is interest, he said, there haven't been applications.
Some have asked if Blair should consider a paid EMS service rather than volunteer rescue.
“I've always thrown back at them 'Do you want your taxes to go up?'” Leonard said.
As the number of volunteers decrease and the call numbers remain steady or continue to rise, Leonard said people will get burned out. The city may have to consider a paid EMS as its next step.
“I don't see it in the next year or so, but maybe in the next three to five years it could possibly happen,” Leonard said.
“We're trying to keep getting recruits and volunteers. We've tried to change things to help keep people involved. That way we keep our volunteers around,” he added.
By the numbers
These are the total call numbers for Arlington, Blair and Fort Calhoun fire departments in the last five years.
Arlington (26 members)
Year Call total
2015 93
2016 110
2017 142
2018 121
2019 178
Blair (50 members)
Year Call total
2015 836
2016 867
2017 815
2018 879
2019 938
Fort Calhoun (31 members)
Year Call total
2015 252
2016 275
2017 283
2018 312
2019 324
