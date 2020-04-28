When the 2020-21 school year begins, Tom Anderson will find himself in a new office. The longtime Blair High School principal has accepted a new position — executive director of operations for Blair Community Schools.
The position was created after the retirement of Rick Brant, director building and grounds, and Bill Brown, director of transportation. Anderson will oversee transportation, buildings, grounds and assist Supt. Randy Gilson in the overall administration of the district.
“This is a very critical job because, as you know, our fiscal situation has caused incredible changes,” Gilson said.
Gilson said he chose Anderson because he is “one of the top school leaders in Nebraska.”
“Mr. Anderson is a problem solver who is analytical and decisive in making decisions,” Gilson said. “He will be effective in supporting the next high school principal and helping our district to overcome challenges we have been faced with. He also supports BCS to maintain high expectations and cherished traditions, while still being progressive.”
Anderson, who has served as BHS principal for 22 years, said he wasn't looking for a change. However, he said the position allows him to stay in Blair.
“I love BHS and could stay there forever,” Anderson told the Pilot-Tribune. “When this position came open, I thought I would throw my name in the hat in order to stay in Blair and give the teachers at the high school a new opportunity to hear a different message than what they have heard for so many years.”
The position also brings new opportunities for Anderson.
“The opportunity to work with a wide variety of people across the district is probably what I am looking forward to the most,” he said. “With transportation, safety, building and grounds, I am pretty sure there will not be a "regular" duty on a daily basis.”
After 22 years at the helm for BHS, Anderson said he will miss the people he worked with on a daily basis.
“I love the kids and the staff,” he said. “We have probably one of the best staffs in the state, if not the country, when you look at the dedication they have for the students and the school. The kids at the high school level are so full of life that it is infectious. I love coming into work every day and feed off of their energy. Besides my gray hair, they have kept me young for the past 25 years.”
Anderson said he takes plenty of fond memories, including “every graduation,” with him as he starts his new role at BCS.
“The daily smiles and laughs in the halls. The amount of talent that has walked through the halls — academically, athletically, fine arts, etc. — truly incredible. The amount of talent BHS has had as teachers is just as incredible,” Anderson said. “Our coaches, sponsors, and educators are the best. My three daughters could not have had a better experience. Teachers bonding together to help support one another.
“Finally, it is not easy to be the principal's daughter but probably my best memories were when I got to see my daughters in the halls everyday for four years due to the fact that I had missed so much of them growing up with the demands of the job,” he added.
Anderson will start his new role July 1. BCS has hired Tammy Holcomb, who is currently the high school principal for Centura Public Schools, to replace Anderson at BHS. Holcomb has served as principal since 2011. Prior to that, she served as principal and fine arts director in David City.
