Don Andersen remembers the struggle to keep his family farm afloat.
The Blair farmer met lean years during the 1970s and 1980s. He also faced his wife, Mardell's, severe medical issues for much of the 1970s.
“Not only was farming pretty lean when we were kids, our mother was in ill health at the time and in and out of hospitals on and off virtually for that whole decade,” Don's son, Paul, said. “The medical bills were piling up and he kept it all together all through it.”
“You just did without everything until you got that accomplished,” Don added.
On Sunday, Andersen and his children, Paul Andersen and Pam Santos, will receive the Arksarben Foundation's Pioneer Farm Family award for 100 years of ownership at the Washington County Fair. The farm, which includes two homesteads, is located at 10662 County Road 27 and 14896 County Road 24, respectively, west of Blair and just south of state Highway 91.
The farm, which is now rented by neighbor David Nielsen, includes the original homesteads of Henry and Henriette Linden and Christoffer and Sine Andersen — Don's great-grandparents and grandparents.
Henry Linden, born in Luxemborg, Germany, served in the Civil War and likely received his land through the Homestead Act. His operation began in 1870.
“It was basically, at that time, corn, oats and alfalfa or clover. It would be rotated through those three crops,” Don said. “They always had hogs and cattle, but no sheep.”
They also raised chickens.
The Lindens also had quite the garden, growing raspberries, strawberries, vegetables, grapes, apricots so that they could can and make preserves. An asparagus patch possibly planted in the 1920s or 1930s that is still producing.
“It's awesome,” Pam said.
The farm was later passed down to their son, Frank, and his wife, Martha. Frank and Martha then deeded the farm to their son, George.
The Andersen farm was purchased by Danish immigrants Christoffer and Sine Andersen in 1899.
The two farms became connected when S. Walter Andersen — Christoffer and Sine's son — married Margaret Linden — Frank and Martha's daughter. Don, their only child, was born in 1940.
“Dad has been working that ground ever since he was big enough to get on a horse,” said Pam, who now lives on the Andersen farm.
Don and Mardell married in 1960. He took over operations on the Andersen farm in 1965. Don also rented the ground owned by his uncle George until George's death in 1985. That's when the two farms became one.
Don, who recently moved to Crowell Home in Blair, has seen plenty of changes in farming over the years. When his family first began farming, horses were used to plow the fields. Tractors changed the way they farmed, but first they had to learn how to drive one.
“They had never seen a tractor let alone run one,” Don said. “Some of those old fellows they didn't want to admit they didn't know how to drive it.”
Both Paul and Pam helped their father on the farm during high school and college. But when it came time for a career, Don encouraged his children to take a different path. Farming during the 1980s was lean.
“He said. 'I'd rather see you do something else than go through this pain,'” Paul said. “So we went and did something else.”
Still, the Andersens are proud to see their family farm operational after 149 and 120 years, respectively.
“A lot of people did an awful lot of work to try to put this together and hold it together,” Don said. “When you add it all up that's what it was all about — a commitment to have it and keep it.”
